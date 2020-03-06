Demi Lovato is back with a candid new music video revealing all the difficulties she has overcome within the past few years. The star sings about her struggles with self-love and her past problems with addiction. The video features the musician walking past an ambulance with her former self on a stretcher nodding to an incident that occurred in July 2018 when Lovato was taken to the hospital after a life-threatening drug overdose.

The video also features several easter eggs on her relationships with people from her past. There are subtle hints that nod to how the artist feels about her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama getting engaged with girlfriend Amanda Pacheco after only dating for eight months. As well as her relationship to the Jonas Brothers, who the star has known since their teenage years acting on Disney Channel.

You can check out the music video below.

[Verse 1]

Flippin’ through all these magazines

Tellin’ me who I’m supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can’t see what I am, I just see what I’m not

I’m guilty ’bout everything that I eat (Every single day)

Feelin’ myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself

But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye

Me, myself and I

[Chorus]

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough, mmm (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

[Verse 2]

Haters that live on the internet (On the internet)

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I’m way too good at listening (Listening)

All these comments fucking up my energy (Energy)

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause I’m a black belt when I’m beating up on myself

But I’m an expert at giving love to somebody else (Expert)

I, me, myself and I don’t see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

[Chorus]

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

‘Cause mine’s the only heart I’m gonna have for life

After all the times I went and fucked it up (All the times I went and fucked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Is enough; yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

Is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

[Bridge]

I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I’m a ten out of ten even when I forget

I, I, I, I, I (I’m a ten out of ten, don’t you ever forget it)

I’m my own worst critic, talk a whole lot of shit

But I’m a ten out of ten, even when I forget (Hey, oh)

I, I, I, I, I (Yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, yeah (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) Yeah, yeah

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah) I wonder when I love me is enough

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)