25 Sale Items Recommended For March 2020

Spring is a fresh start for fashion. The outfit pieces that are up-and-coming this spring? Lightweight sweaters, versatile handbags, and pretty dresses. What’s even better is when the trendy fashion looks are on sale. Here is a list of 25 discounted must-haves for spring 2020:

UO Newport V-Neck Mini Dress

Larkin Shimmer Cardigan

Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Leather Crossbody Bag

Joe’s The Icon Ankle Skinny Jeans

Influence Frill Detail Midi Dress

Vicenta Quilted Bomber Jacket

Topshop Multicoloured Peplum Smock Shirt Dress

UO Eva Cozy Faux Fur Jacket

Kate Spade New York Large Polly Leather Crossbody Bag

Topshop Ripped Jamie Skinny Jeans

Monaco Midi Dress

Liquorish Cami Jumpsuit With Button Detail

Coach Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag

Nike Air Max 270 React Sneaker

Bobeau Orna Print Wrap Dress

Hiatus Rainbow Stripe Sweater

Topshop Red Rose Print Godet Twist Front Midi Dress

Topshop Taylor Pale Pink Tote Bag

Free People Square Neck Tee

Caslon Cozy Crewneck Sweater

Via Spiga Darcie Booties

Sabine Beaded Blouse

All Tied Up Midi Dress

Free People Selma Cardi

UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Satin Dress

Slide View: 1: UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Satin Dress

