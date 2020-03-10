The Boldest Beauty Trends For 2020

Beauty standards in 2020 are not very defined, meaning you do whatever you feel good in. Bold beauty today varies from person to person whether you’re a makeup amateur or a makeup guru – there is no limit. If being bold means a lavender eyeshadow, a red lip on a Wednesday or even a geometric neon shadow design, then go ahead. Do it! The goal is to step out of the box, but of course, everyone’s box is different. Here are the bold looks that we’ll be seeing more of in 2020.

The New Nude

For those of us who try and experiment with bold shades – it goes really well until we end up back at the colors that are more in our comfort zone. Although we love our favorite nude lip color and eyeshadow, it’s always good to step out of the box a little. The new neutral palette: pastels. Products with fluorescent greens, pinks, lilacs, powder blues, and mint green will be launching everywhere in 2020. To make the pastel shades pop, use a light eyeshadow primer before applying a few layers of the shade. If using a shade with a shimmer finish, packing on the pigment with your finger instead of a brush makes the color more vibrant.

The Everyday Red Carpet

A red lip has been a power move for years and years on end. So how do you take an already classic, dramatic look and make it bold? Recreate that iconic look and complete it with equally dramatic hair and outfit look. Look like a celebrity any day of the week, just because you woke up and felt like it.

The Extra

Butterfly clips, barrettes, and scrunchies had a comeback from the ‘90s to 2019. The same can be said about headbands for those who were after a Blair Waldorf kind of style. But in 2020, hairstylists and social media influencers are upgrading the looks by creating constellations with accessories. Just take all the clips, bobby pins and barrettes you have and start slipping them in your hair until you look like the inside of a jewelry box.

The Neon Light

After the reign of the “no-makeup makeup” look, neon makeup is ready to explode in 2020. Thee shades you usually see in your pencil pouch are now filling the aisles of Sephora. Shades like hot pinks, lime greens, and highlighter yellows are taking over. Graphic lines and neon colors make a great duo – experiment with the shape and placement of the lines plus the shades.