Billie Eilish has had enough of your body shaming. During the first night of her world tour at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, the five-time Grammy winner addressed body shaming with a special visual during one of her interludes.

The 18-year-old gave a spoken-word message that went along with the visual which shows her pulling off her shirt and stripping down to her bra while discussing the pressure young women in the music industry face to live up to certain standards.

“If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut,” Eilish says. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? We make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide who they are, we decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, If I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means? If my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Eilish is known for her oversized shirts and baggy clothing and wanted everyone to know that what other people perceive of her is not her responsibility.

You can check out a fan-captured video of the visual below, along with the full text of her monologue, via Buzzfeed.

You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen. So while I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips? The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why? You make assumptions about people based on their size. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more, who decides what that makes me? What that means? Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?