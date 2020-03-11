The popular music festival that draws a crowd of over a quarter-million every year has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The festival which was set to take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 has been canceled and rescheduled for October due to the high risks that are being posed by COVID-19.

The highly coveted event is a hotspot for influencers, YouTubers, and celebrities. In past years, the festival has made upwards of $100 million dollars in revenue. Next month’s cancellation was made to ensure the safety of the attendees, musicians, staff, and community as the illness has been rapidly progressing within recent weeks. Public events such as sports games and concerts have become affected by the illness. The South by Southwest Music Festival which was set to take place throughout mid-March has been canceled for the first time in the festival’s history.

This year’s lineup was set to includes: Frank Ocean, Doja Cat, Charlie XCX, Lewis Capaldi, Princess Nokia, Lil Nas X, Meghan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey, Summer Walker, Cashmere Cat, and many more.

Customers who purchased passes for the March festival will have their spots ensured for when the concerts are rescheduled, but individuals who wish to, are able to get a full refund back. The festival’s cancellation also poses an interesting question of whether the same artist will be available to perform later on in the year. The new festival will be rescheduled for October 9-11 and 23-25.