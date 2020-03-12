Known for her childhood role on the Disney Channel show ‘Lizzie McGuire‘ and more recently for her hit show ‘Younger’ actress Hilary Duff has spent a large portion of her life in the makeup chair and speaking with beauty experts. She recently filmed her own morning routine for Vogue‘s Youtube channel where she shared her secret tips and favorite products.

Beauty Tools For Product Maximization

After applying all the products in your skincare routine reaching for a tool can help to maximize product absorption. Tools like rollers and crystal gua shas can help to reduce inflammation, penetrate the product deeper into the skin, and chisel out the jawline and cheekbones. Duff is a fan of the Nurse Jamie Uplifting Massage Roller and shares, “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve noticed in the morning I’ll have my pillowcase lines on my face. This tool saves me.” Tools are available in a range of prices and can be used whenever needed throughout the day.

Eye Cream Not Only For Your Eyes

The actress is also a fan of gently blending out eye cream and applying any of the remaining extra product onto the outer lip and nose area. The properties in eye cream can help to plump the skin and seal in moisture. Over time laugh and smile lines can become less pronounced, and this can be applied to your routine both morning and night. In her tutorial, Duff used the Ren Skincare Keep Young And Beautiful Firm and Lift eye cream.

Skincare Infused Makeup

Makeup infused with skincare is a great way to combat skin issues while wearing coverage. The Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Serum features a skin-softening formula that visibly improves dark spots and uneven skin tone over time. The star talks about her preference when it comes to “I really feel like you want your skin to breathe and don’t want to have a heavy coating of foundation on.”

Creative Within Contour

The celeb also has a clever contour trick we’ve never seen before. Duff takes the Nudestix Nudies Tinted Blur Stick, which resembles a primer, and uses it to sculpt her cheekbones and contour her nose. She uses the shade Deep 9 of the unique formula to create and diffuse shadows and added dimension across her face.

Mascaras With Built In Serums

Duff also enjoys a mascara that will give her a fresh and awake looking eye, as opposed to a cat-eye shape to the lashes. After having eyelash extensions for half a year the celeb was in the process of growing out her lashes when she found her latest beauty gem. The Grande mascara is another one makeup product that features skincare benefits. “This product I’m obsessed with is called GrandeLash, and I never remember to do the serum but this mascara has the serum in it. So it’s like two in one, it’s working for you during the day.”

You can watch her full routine and tutorial below.