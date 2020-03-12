LISTEN: Lauv’s Debut Album ‘How I’m Feeling’: Stream & Download

Musician Lauv released his debut album titled ‘How I’m Feeling’. The artist is previously known for his hit tracks ‘I Like Me Better’ and ‘There’s No Way’ ft. Julia Michaels. Lauv has also written songs for other artists including Charlie XCX, Demi Lovato, and Celine Dion. 

The debut album is composed of 21 tracks, 10 of which are singles. Lauv includes a number of collaborators on the album, with some of the most recognized names in music such as Troye Sivan, BTS,  Anne-Marie, Alessia Cara, Lany, and Sofia Reyes. Lauv’s song titled ‘I’m So Tired’ featuring Troye Sivan became one of the first singles on the album and the music video amassed over 97 million views in over a year. 

 

In an interview Lauv shares, “The album was kind of born out of an identity crisis, where I felt very boxed into one part of my personality. There’s so many other sides to me…The album was just the process of accepting all parts of myself as a creative, as a person, as an artist.” He has also released a music video for every song on the album. Check out some of the videos below. 

 

Track # 11 – Tell My Mama 

 

Track # 15 – El Tejano ft. Sofia Reyes

 

Track # 20 – Julia 

 

Listen To Lauv ‘How I’m Feeling’ on Spotify 

 

Album Tracklist 

  1. Drugs & The Internet 
  2. Fuck, I’m Lonely (ft. Anne-Marie)
  3. Lonely Eyes
  4. Sims
  5. Believed 
  6. Billy
  7. Feelings
  8. Canada (ft. Alessia Cara)
  9. For Now
  10. Mean It (ft. Lany)
  11. Tell My Mama 
  12. Sweatpants
  13. Who (ft. BTS)
  14. I’m So Tired (ft. Troye Sivan)
  15. El Tejano (ft. Sofia Reyes)
  16. Tattoos Together
  17. Changes 
  18. Sad Forever
  19. Invisible Things 
  20. Julia 
  21. Modern Loneliness

 

Aneta Polak is a college student at Lesley University. She resides in the suburbs of Chicago. She is a creative writing major that been published in Common Thought literary magazine and is working on her first novel.
