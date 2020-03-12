Musician Lauv released his debut album titled ‘How I’m Feeling’. The artist is previously known for his hit tracks ‘I Like Me Better’ and ‘There’s No Way’ ft. Julia Michaels. Lauv has also written songs for other artists including Charlie XCX, Demi Lovato, and Celine Dion.

The debut album is composed of 21 tracks, 10 of which are singles. Lauv includes a number of collaborators on the album, with some of the most recognized names in music such as Troye Sivan, BTS, Anne-Marie, Alessia Cara, Lany, and Sofia Reyes. Lauv’s song titled ‘I’m So Tired’ featuring Troye Sivan became one of the first singles on the album and the music video amassed over 97 million views in over a year.

In an interview Lauv shares, “The album was kind of born out of an identity crisis, where I felt very boxed into one part of my personality. There’s so many other sides to me…The album was just the process of accepting all parts of myself as a creative, as a person, as an artist.” He has also released a music video for every song on the album. Check out some of the videos below.

Track # 11 – Tell My Mama

Track # 15 – El Tejano ft. Sofia Reyes

Track # 20 – Julia

Listen To Lauv ‘How I’m Feeling’ on Spotify

Album Tracklist

Drugs & The Internet Fuck, I’m Lonely (ft. Anne-Marie) Lonely Eyes Sims Believed Billy Feelings Canada (ft. Alessia Cara) For Now Mean It (ft. Lany) Tell My Mama Sweatpants Who (ft. BTS) I’m So Tired (ft. Troye Sivan) El Tejano (ft. Sofia Reyes) Tattoos Together Changes Sad Forever Invisible Things Julia Modern Loneliness