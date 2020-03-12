The time for new beauty product launches in upon us! The current trend forecast for the green beauty launches this spring focus on a healthy dewy complexion and soft, nourished hair and skin. Made with natural and organic ingredients, these products will deliver impressive results and provide added skin benefits.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint

This foundation provides sun protection SPF 40 while delivering a dewy and lightweight finish to let your natural skin still shine through. Available in 18 shades, this silicone-free formula is made with non-nano zinc oxide and naturally derived plant squalane that makes it work as both a makeup and skincare product.

Kosas Revealer Concealer

A hybrid formula like we’ve never encountered before, the Kosas Revealer Concealer is a spot treatment, eye cream, and concealer all in one. This product has medium coverage and a dewy finish so it will help to cover blemishes and dark circles without making the skin look overdone.

Drunk Elephant Hair Care Line

The skincare brand Drunk Elephant has come out with an entire range of hair care products to provide you with silky, healthy hair. The line includes a shampoo, conditioner, detangling spray, and scalp scrub. Avoiding harsh chemicals and sulfates, the products feature natural ingredients such as marula butter and mongongo oil to help restore breakage and split ends.

Pacifica Cosmic Beauty Drops

This facial concentrated bioactive serum from Pacifica is infused with CBD to balance and hydrate the skin. Featuring ingredients such as camelia, sunflower oil, and cabbage rose extract this serum works for all skin types and can be used alone or added to any moisturizer. Additionally, this product is 1005 vegan and cruelty-free.

Love Beauty And Planet Moisturizing Shower Oil

A mega multipurpose product, this shower body oil can be used as a bath treatment to nourish skin or used as a body wash or shaving oil. Available in three different scents, this moisturizing oil is composed of a blend of sunflower, almond and coconut oils, and is free of parabens and phthalates.