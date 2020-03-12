If you were thinking of giving up on The Bachelor franchise because of the finasco that was Pilot Pete’s season you may not want to cancel that cocktail party just yet. Everyone’s dream man and fan-favorite from Hannah Brown’s season, Tyler Cameron, has a roommate who has just been cast on Clare Crawley’s upcoming season. Matt James, 28, lives with Cameron in New York City, where the two run the non-profit organization ABC food tours together. Their organization focuses on taking “groups of kids from underserved elementary schools to restaurants in their local communities.” I mean, can these two get any more perfect?

Cameron, who made headlines for dating Gigi Hadid post-Hannah B., joked that he would love to see James on the hit dating show when asked who he’d want as the new Bachelor. “I can’t wait to watch him next year,” Cameron said.

“With everything going on with ABC, I can’t really talk about it,” James joked back.

Cameron, who was adored by Bachelor Nation for his respect for Brown and his iconic dance moves, was the runner-up on his season of The Bachelorette (but the winner in all of our hearts) and can definitely help James prep for his upcoming season.

Crawley, who was previously on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, Bachelor In Paradise seasons one and two and The Bachelor Winter Games (where she got engaged), was recently announced as the new Bachelorette. Aside from James, the names, faces and ages of the 31 other guys who will be competing for her heart have just been released (and subsequently opened themselves up to the harsh, yet fair, judgment of Bachelor Nation). The men are ranging in age from 23 to 42, leaving 38-year-old Crawley with a whole lot of options and emotional maturity levels.

“I want a man that will take off his armor. I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armor, open themselves up and be vulnerable. I think that is some serious strength right there,” Crawley said on Good Morning America.

From what we’ve seen of James so far, I’m putting my money on him being that man for Crawley!