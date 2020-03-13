Ulta Beauty has officially announced its annual makeup spring sale. The beauty store will be featuring daily makeup and skincare discounts that are half off original price. Platinum and Diamond rewards members will be eligible for free shipping on their orders with any daily deal purchase. The sale is a great time to stock up on some of your beloved beauty faves as well as a time to try something new! The event starts on Sunday, March 15 and runs through Saturday, April 4. Check below to see what brands and products will be featured each day.
Week One
Sunday, March 15:
– Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $11.50, org. $23
– Mario Badescu Vitamin C & Super Peptide Serum, $22.50, org. $45
Monday, March 16:
– Lancome La Base Pro Oil Free Primer, $21, org. $42
– Kopari Aluminium Free Deodorant, $7-$9, org. $14-$18
Tuesday, March 17:
– BareMinerals Mineral Veil Powders, $12.50, org. $25
– BareMinerals BareSkin Perfecting Veil, $13.50, org. $27
– Elemis ProCollagen Marine Cream, $44.50, org. $89
Wednesday, March 18:
– Estee Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Antioxidant 24H Moisture Cream, $17, org. $34
– Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40, org. $80
Thursday, March 19:
– Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Gel Cream, $24, org. $48
– Lilly Lashes & Velour Lashes, $13, org. $26
– Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel, $9-$13, org. $18-$27
Friday, March 20:
– Becca Ultimate Love Lipsticks, $12, org. $24
– Becca Ultimate Lip Definer, $9, org. $18
– Exuviance Performance Peels, $39.50, org. $79
– Benefit Cosmetics BADgal Bang! Mascara, $12.50, org. $25
Saturday, March 21:
– Tarte Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $13.50, org. $27
– Tula 24-7 Moisture Day & Night Cream, $26, org. $52
Week Two
Sunday, March 22:
– Too Faced Bronzers, $15, org. $30
– Clarisonic Brush Heads 2 Pack, $22-$24.50, org. $42-$49
Monday, March 23:
– Urban Decay eyeshadow Primers, $12, org. $24
– Mac Cosmetics Lip Pencil Whirl and Soar, $12, org. $18
– Mac Cosmetics Prep and Prime Lip, $9.50, org. $19
Tuesday, March 24:
– Lime Crime Venus Palettes, $19, org. $38
– Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $16, org. $32
– Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum, $47.50, org. $95
Wednesday, March 25:
– Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer, $19.50, org. $39
– Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment, $39.40, org. $79
Thursday, March 26:
– Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer, $12.50. org. $25
– Sunday Riley Flash Fiz Kit, $12.50, org. $25
– Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $11, org. $22
Friday, March 27:
– It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara, $12.50, org. $25
– It Cosmetics Superhero Liner, $12, org. $24
– Foreo Luna Mini 2, $59.50, org. $119
Saturday, March 28:
– Kylie Cosmetics Lip Singles, $7.50-$8.50, org. $15-$17
– Mario Badescu Grab & Go Duo, $11, org. $24
Week Three
Sunday, March 29:
– Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $37.50, org. $75
– Lancome Advanced Genifique Youth Activating Serum, $26. Org. $52
– It Brushes For Ulta Powder Foundation Brushes, $12-$20, org. $24-$40
Monday, March 30:
– Origins Go To Greats Day-To-Night Skincare Essentials, $13 org. $26
– Strivectin Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate, $39, org. $79
– Clinique High Impact Mascara, $9.75, org. $19.50
Tuesday, March 31:
– First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $8.50-$17, org. $17-$34
– Proactive Moisturizers, $12-$25, org. $24-$50
Wednesday, April 1:
– Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15, $14.50, org. $39
– Serovital HGH Dietary Supplement, $49.50, org. $99
– Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX, $24, org. $48
– Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye, $19-$24, org. $38-$48
Thursday, April 2:
– Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream, $10.50, org. $21
– Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30, $32.50, org. $65
– Perricone MD High Potency Firming Serum, $34.50, org. $99
Friday, April 3:
– Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Palette, $22, org. $44
– Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo and Bronzer Duo, $19 org. $39
– Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, $14.50, org. $29
Saturday, April 4:
– Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow Volumizing Eye Gel, $12, org. $24
– Tarte Maneater Mascara, $11.50, org. $23
– Peach & Lily Glass Skin Resurfacing Serum, $19.50, org. $39