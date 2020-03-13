Artist Niall Horan, formerly known for starring in the British boy band, One Direction has released his second solo album. Since leaving the ensemble the artist has taken his music in a pop-folk direction with hit songs such as ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ and ‘Slow Hands’. His track ‘Heartbreak Weather’ is the first song featured on the album of the same name.
The musician shares, “The Heartbreak Weather thing helped me to write the album, I had the concept and I was able to correlate my feelings with different weather patterns. “Heartbreak Weather” is about the start of the relationship and the song’s quite a personal song but I’ve dressed it up as a happy tune.”
You can check out the music video below.
[Verse 1]
I swear there was lightnin’ comin’ from your eyes
Startin’ a fire in our hotel room
And yeah, we were dancin’, dancin to Bruno
And I couldn’t turn away from you
Yeah, I saw you smilin’, breakin’ the silence
Tellin’ me just what you want
There in the moment, I was reminded
I haven’t felt this way in a while
[Refrain]
Blinded by the sparks
We were drivin’ around in the dark
Findin’ reasons to stay where we are
[Chorus]
All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalk livin’
Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather
Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
[Verse 2]
Yeah, it was magic
You were a vision, watchin’ the way your body moves
You’re takin’ your clothes off, you look in the mirror
Tellin’ me just what you want
[Refrain]
And I was blinded by the sparks
I was holdin’ you close in the dark
Findin’ reasons to stay where we are
[Chorus]
All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalk livin’
Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been in
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather
Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
[Bridge]
You, that’s what I’ve been missin’
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart’s been so empty
You, that’s what I’ve been missin’
Words tangled up and twisted
Now, all the clouds been lifted
Lately, my heart’s been so empty
[Chorus]
But it feels different when you’re with me
It feels different when you’re with me
All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather
Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better
It can be so lonely in this city
But it feels different when you’re with me
It feels different when you’re with me