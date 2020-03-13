Artist Niall Horan, formerly known for starring in the British boy band, One Direction has released his second solo album. Since leaving the ensemble the artist has taken his music in a pop-folk direction with hit songs such as ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ and ‘Slow Hands’. His track ‘Heartbreak Weather’ is the first song featured on the album of the same name.

The musician shares, “The Heartbreak Weather thing helped me to write the album, I had the concept and I was able to correlate my feelings with different weather patterns. “Heartbreak Weather” is about the start of the relationship and the song’s quite a personal song but I’ve dressed it up as a happy tune.”

You can check out the music video below.

[Verse 1]

I swear there was lightnin’ comin’ from your eyes

Startin’ a fire in our hotel room

And yeah, we were dancin’, dancin to Bruno

And I couldn’t turn away from you

Yeah, I saw you smilin’, breakin’ the silence

Tellin’ me just what you want

There in the moment, I was reminded

I haven’t felt this way in a while

[Refrain]

Blinded by the sparks

We were drivin’ around in the dark

Findin’ reasons to stay where we are

[Chorus]

All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalk livin’

Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been in

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you’re with me

All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather

Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you’re with me

[Verse 2]

Yeah, it was magic

You were a vision, watchin’ the way your body moves

You’re takin’ your clothes off, you look in the mirror

Tellin’ me just what you want

[Refrain]

And I was blinded by the sparks

I was holdin’ you close in the dark

Findin’ reasons to stay where we are

[Chorus]

All of my life, I’ve been sleepwalk livin’

Runnin’ around the same bars I’ve been in

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you’re with me

All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather

Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you’re with me

[Bridge]

You, that’s what I’ve been missin’

Words tangled up and twisted

Now, all the clouds been lifted

Lately, my heart’s been so empty

You, that’s what I’ve been missin’

Words tangled up and twisted

Now, all the clouds been lifted

Lately, my heart’s been so empty

[Chorus]

But it feels different when you’re with me

It feels different when you’re with me

All of my life, it’s been heartbreak weather

Thinkin’ to myself, it won’t get better

It can be so lonely in this city

But it feels different when you’re with me

It feels different when you’re with me