Here’s How Miley Cyrus Spreads The Word About COVID-19

Glad to see that pop megastar Miley Cyrus is providing humor to the world through clips from her extraordinarily successful television show Hannah Montana during the outbreak of the Coronavirus, otherwise known as the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing is a real sanitary issue that serves as means for the virus to spread and the clips highlight the importance of practicing this vital strategy that can help save many lives. Here are some of the clips to watch to pass the time and learn how to be safe.

Be The Clean Queen

Hannah Montana certainly knows that cleaning is no joke and Cyrus wants everybody to know that. According to Elle Magazine, Cyrus’s boyfriend Cody Simpson commented on the post, saying, “She’s not lying.” Simpson recognizes himself as a witness to Cyrus’s safety strategy, just as another reminder that she is participating in what the government is ordering.

Please Practice Social Distancing

The vibrant pop sensation had some serious insight into a grave issue through a humorous post about teens interaction in the early 2000s, and even though this was far before we knew that the COVID-19 pandemic would spread, the writers of Hannah Montana had some significant foresight into what would later turn out to be a worldwide disaster. To recap, practice social distancing, clean your area and wash your hands frequently. Please have a safe and easy quarantine.