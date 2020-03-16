Is It Still Safe For Tattoos and Piercings With COVID-19?

The spread of COVID-19 has caused a global pandemic and has people taking extra precautions to maintain their health. The Center for Disease Control says the simplest and most effective ways to prevent the continuation of the spread is by washing your hands, avoid touching your hands and covering your mouth with you sneeze or cough.

But the illness is causing other social and economic implications, whether it’s how we shop or if we have to cancel appointments or not. In those appointments in question are tattoos and piercings. While Friday the 13th is usually a popular day to get new ink since many studios offer deals, it’s important to remember necessary precautions to take amidst the coronavirus.

A popular New York tattoo shop, West 4 Tattoo, strayed from its usual art offerings posts, instead sharing safety precautions to their clients. Another shop in NewYork City, Fleur Noire Tattoo says its doors are still open with regular business hours but are recommending cancellations or reschedulings for those clients who have recently traveled to high-risk areas.

New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner advises steering clear from any new ink or piercings for now though, just to be safe. He also recommends taking off and cleaning your jewelry, especially rings since dirt, oil, and microbes can stay trapped beneath rings and potentially spread infections.

As we try and remain safe in this chaotic and unknown situation, channeling the stress we have into a new tattoo or piercing is probably not the best idea.