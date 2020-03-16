The List of All Major Events Canceled By Coronavirus

With the coronavirus at its peak and with the attention of the mass public’s attention, many events and public gatherings have been postponed or canceled for the safety of the people. Here are some of the major events around the world that have been affected by the coronavirus.

Sports

The N.B.A. suspended its season after the game on March 11 between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Toyko Olympics are set to begin in July. The International Olympic Committee has said the Games will go on but have discussed worst-case scenarios: holding competitions without spectators.

Major League Soccer suspended its season for at least 30 days beginning March 12, less than two weeks after the matches began on Feb. 29. The season is scheduled to run through Oct. 4.

The National Hockey League also said it would pause its season.

Major League Baseball pushed back its season-opening by at least two weeks and suspended spring training games.

The N.C.A.A. canceled the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments, plus all remaining winter and spring N.C.A.A. championships.

Cultural Events

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy announced that public gatherings were banned and that people are only allowed to travel for work or emergencies.

Ireland’s government canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades, including Dublin’s. Boston also canceled its parade along with Chicago and Manhattan’s was postponed.

In New York, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic and Carnegie Hall canceled performances through the end of the month.

Toyko’s Nakameguro district canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival.

Austin, Texas canceled the 34th annual South by Southwest festival after tech companies including Apple, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok withdrew their participation. The music, tech and film festival was supposed to run from March 13 to 22.

The Tribeca Film Festival which was scheduled to run from April 15 to 26 has been postponed.

In Washington, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts canceled all public events and performances through the end of March.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida will close on March 15 through the end of the month. The Disneyland Paris Resort and Disney Cruise Line will also close on March 15 through the end of the month. The Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California will close as well for the rest of the month starting March 14.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed until October.

Hollywood movies including “No Time to Die,” “A Quiet Place II,” and “F9: The Fast Saga” have delayed their release dates to later in the year.

Political Gatherings

Bernie Sanders and Joseph R. Biden Jr. have called off campaign events in Cleaveland. Ohio has three confirmed cases of the virus and Gov. Mike DeWine has called for limited public gatherings.

Conferences and Education

A global health conference organized by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society is just one of the many events have been postponed or canceled.

Google canceled its I/O developer event near Palo Alto, California which was scheduled for May.

E3, one of the video game industry’s biggest conventions, that was scheduled for June in Los Angeles was canceled.

The New York International Auto Show that was scheduled for April has been postponed. The show is now scheduled to run Aug. 28 to Sept. 6.

Schools in Italy, Iran, China, South Korea, Japan among others have been closed due to the outbreak. American educational institutions announced that their in-person classes would be canceled for at least two weeks and would transition to online instruction.