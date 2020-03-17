Celebrities & Public Figures With Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

Believe it or not, celebrities are not immune to the social distancing and toilet paper hoarding that the coronavirus has caused. With more than 135,400 cases, the coronavirus has made its way to 123 countries. Amongst the cases, some of them are celebrities. COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of many gatherings including TV and movie productions, broadway shows, festivals, sporting events, and concerts — not only to ensure the safety of the fans, but the celebs as well.

Unfortunately, celebrity couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first well-known celebs to open up about being diagnosed with coronavirus during a trip to Australia, where the couple is now quarantined. Following this, more celebrities have bravely come forward and shared their positive coronavirus statuses as the world struggles to contain the cureless virus.

Here is the (sadly) growing list of public figures who have been confirmed cases of having the virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

The actor and actress, both age 63, were in Australia when they got positive results for their COVID-19 tests. Their sons Chet, 29, and Colin, 42, reassured fans that their parents did not have severe symptoms which may include septic shock, as well as the deterioration of lung tissues.

Hanks took to Instagram, and in a public post wrote, “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else.” He continued, “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx.”

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s wife tested positive for coronavirus. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, started feeling sick on a late Wednesday, a little bit after getting back to Canada from a London speaking engagement. She is said to remain in isolation until further notice, says a spokesman.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

“First I’d like to say a big thank you to all of you who have reached out to me asking how I’m doing,” Sophie said in a statement. “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon.

“Being at quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Sophie’s husband is healthy with no symptoms, according to the spokesman. As a precaution, he will isolate himself for two weeks.

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, only two days after touching reporters’ recorders and mics jokingly during an interview. The badly timed joke came after a decision by the NBA and other sports leagues to limit media access to players and essential staff.

So…here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned… #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Gobert’s sudden case of coronavirus was the reason for the postponement of the Thunder-Jazz game on Wednesday night. That decision was soon followed by the NBA’s decision to suspend their season.

Commenting on Gobert’s actions, Salt Lake Tribune reporter Eric Walden tweeted the following:

As part of the Jazz’s COVID-19 response, shootaround availability was done in the ZBBC media room today rather than on the court. As Rudy Gobert got finished discussing the situation, he stood up, leaned over and made it a point to touch every mic and recorder in front of him. 😂 — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) March 9, 2020

Donovan Mitchell

Rudy Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, has also tested positive for coronavirus.

In a public post on Instagram he wrote about his gratefulness for the support he has been receiving, and the importance of personal responsibility amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote. “We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷.”

Mitchell was the only other member of the Jazz team and staff to test positive for the virus after the team conducted a total of 58 tests.

Janet Broderick

Actor Matthew Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick, 64, informed her congregation at All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills on a Wednesday of her coronavirus status and thanked them for their prayers.

Broderick was placed in isolation in an intensive care unit with “a severe form of pneumonia.”

Broderick has assured worshippers, “I am through the worst of this and very very much on the mend.”

The older sister of the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star, became ill in February after attending a conference in Louisville, Kentucky, that was attended by representatives of 500 churches nationwide.

When Janet first tried to get medical care, what she had was said to be “a viral syndrome” that “did not warrant further concern,” the church said.

Broderick then went to LA’s Cedars Sinai Medical Center after someone who had been at the same conference as her tested positive for coronavirus, and was then also confirmed to have COVID-19.

“Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding,” Broderick stated. “Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me.”

Some states have issued curfews, and through social distancing, we can all help stop the spread of the deadly virus.