What You Can Do to Stay Safe Amidst the Spread of the 2019 Coronavirus

The 2019 coronavirus has now become very real according to the World Health Organization. WHO has said that the threat of this becoming a pandemic is now very real but it can still be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled. Dr. Tedros form WHO also said that is not at the mercy of the virus.

The 2019 coronavirus is reported to originate from Wuhan, China. The earliest reported case can be traced back to December of last year. It didn’t become a concern until the last few weeks when the number of cases related to this virus grew.

There are now over 100,000 confirmed cases of this virus and over 3,000 people have died due to causes related to this. This number is still expected to rise as there is still no vaccine that could fight this virus. Experts are hoping to have something ready a few months from now.

The government and health officials of the over 100 affected countries are already finding ways to slow down the spread of the virus. Switzerland and Italy have already announced bans on big events and some countries are also imposing travel bans.

While all the efforts from these governments are on-going, we individuals should also find ways to stay safe from the virus. There are a few ways that could help you fight off this virus and here are some of them.

Cover your mouth when coughing and sneezing

What you need to know is that this virus isn’t airborne. There is no exact answer yet as to how it spreads but what experts have is the information on how related viruses like MERS and SARS spread. This is mainly spread through exposure to droplets from coughing or sneezing.

When you’re out, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth without washing your hands. Speaking of washing your hands, use disinfectant soaps and thoroughly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Always bring a hand sanitizer or alcohol with you.

Avoid crowded places

If it’s not important, avoid gatherings and events for now. It’s best to stay at home at the moment. You don’t really have to isolate yourself, but just don’t go to crowded places when there is no need. You can still go to the supermarket and malls if you have to get important supplies.

Another alternative is to have supplies or groceries delivered to your house instead. You have to agree that supermarkets are easily crowded and transmission could easily happen by just touching a pushcart. Shopping for supplies online can be very convenient and reasonable during these times.

If you’re sick with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and see how it progresses. Consult a doctor right away if you don’t get better after 3 days.

Consider wearing a face mask

This is mainly for people who have a weak respiratory system, are sick, and who will have to go to crowded places. Know that it’s not exactly necessary for everyone to wear face masks. There’s no need to hoard face masks. If you’re perfectly well, this isn’t necessary.

This is something only crucial to the people mentioned earlier and to the health workers or people who are caring for someone sick.

Avoid sharing personal items and keep your house clean

As much as possible, don’t share dishes, utensils, glasses, towels, beddings, and other personal items at home or with other people. After using these items, make sure that you wash them thoroughly. All high-touch surfaces should always be cleaned thoroughly.

High-touch surfaces are counters, tabletops, toilets, phones, showers, doorknobs, and so on. You can use disinfectant sprays for this. Just make sure that you always read the labels on these products to ensure safe usage.

Take care of your health and boost your immune system

It’s likely that healthy people will have fewer problems with this virus even if they come in contact with this. It is observed that the fatal effects of this virus only happened to people with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes.

Eat healthily and take supplements or vitamins like vitamin C. This could help boost your immune system. If you’re healthy and you have a strong immune system, it’s possible that this virus can only give you flu-like symptoms and nothing more.

Overall, observing proper hygiene is the best way to avoid getting sick from this virus. Keep yourself updated and know whether there are already cases in your vicinity so that you know the places to avoid. Stay at home as much as possible and take the necessary measures if you have a reason to believe that you may be infected.