The 8 Meal-Delivery Kits To Help Through Quarantine

Self-quarantine and social distancing may be difficult but necessary in the time of the coronavirus pandemic. Other than washing your hands, staying home is the safest bet to get over the spread. But a person’s got to eat. The benefit of a meal-delivery plan is that you are still cooking your own meals but without the trip to the overcrowded grocery store. We’ve listed eight of the best meal-delivery services with a bonus: they have discounts for new customers.

Hello Fresh

Hello Fresh offers a variety of recipes including veggie and healthy options. The recipes are relatively easy and straightforward and suit all types of taste preferences. It also gives the option to double up on favorite recipes and skip anytime you’d like.

Prices start at $7 per serving for a four-meal, four-serving box. You can select boxes for two or four people and two, three, or four recipes per week. As a new customer, you can also get up to 10 free meals and save $15 when you sign up for the email list.

Dinnerly

Dinnerly is great for those on a budget. The meal selection is much smaller than other meal-delivery services but options are kid-friendly and comforting.

Prices start at $40 per week for a three-meal, two-person box. You can select a two-person box with either three, four, or five meals per week, or choose the family box that includes three, four, or five meals per week. Save $10 off your first box.

Blue Apron

With a large selection of meals to choose from including ones to fit dietary needs like WW-friendly meals, diabetes-friendly meals, and veggie options among others, the meals will suit a range of palates and skill levels in the kitchen.

Prices start at $40 per week and go up from there. Boxes can be configured to be for two people or four and can receive two or three meals a week (could also be four if on the four-portion box). It also has a vegetarian-friendly subscription. Blue Apron has a deal for $100 off, which breaks down to $20 off the first five boxes.

Green Chef

Green Chef is designed for those who have specialized diets like keto or Paleo. The menu is a little more limited than other meal-delivery services but with super high-quality ingredients to fit your dietary needs.

Prices start at $10 per meal. You can choose a two-person meal plan or family plan, and the prices vary based on the dietary options chosen. It’s also offering a $100 discount to new customers.

Home Chef

Home Chef offers many options but doesn’t necessarily offer any tailored options if you have any dietary restrictions. It provides various comforting meal options that serve as good substitutions for the usual takeout, like pizza and burgers.

Prices start at $7 per meal and you can customize your box how you’d prefer. You can also choose to skip a week of meals too. Save $25 on your first box as a new customer.

Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot is a plant-focused meal-delivery service. It focuses on clean eating and has high-protein, gluten-free, and soy-free options for those with dietary restrictions.

Prices start at $72 a week for a two-serving plan and $80 for a four-serving plan. You can get three or four dinners per week under the two-serving plan or two or three servings per week on the four-serving plan. It also offers $25 off for new customers.

Sun Basket

Sun Basket has an extensive variety of dietary options, which is perfect for those who have specialized diets. It even gives you the option to choose a select oven-ready meal if you don’t want to prep anything.

Prices start at $52 per week for a two-serving, two-meal deal. You can get two, three, or four meals for two or four people. It’s also offering a $35 discount on the first order for new customers.

Marley Spoon

Marley Spoon is partnered with Martha Stewart to provide delicious and comforting meals delivered to your door. It also offers veggie and gluten-free options.

Prices start at $50 per week for a two-meal, two-serving plan. You can select two, three, or four meals per week for two, three, or four people. Save $20 as a new customer too.