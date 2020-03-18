The Most and Least Confident States Across the Nation, According to Study

We all recognize confidence. We see it in the way someone walks, how they carry themselves, and can even feel the energy they flood a room with. Confidence is powerful in its ability to lure us to other individuals – and let’s be honest – we all want to be around someone who walks-it-like-they-talk-it, as Migos once said. With this knowledge, TakeSpruce created a survey that mapped out the most and least confident states in the U.S by asking respondents to rate their daily confidence level (in both personal and professional life) on a scale of 1 to 10.

The least confident state in the nation was Massachusetts. In a state home to highly esteemed college institutions like Harvard, MIT, and Tufts, it was surprising to see such a knowledgeable place as ranking the lowest in confidence. Massachusetts was also the only state to have an average confidence score under 6, with their average totaling 5.96. The state that ranked second lowest in confidence was Oregon. Oregon’s average confidence score was exactly 6, which isn’t far off from Massachusetts. Of course, we aren’t judging either respective states, we all know how difficult it can be to channel our inner confidence and mojo.

On the flip side, the states that ranked highest in confidence were Hawaii, with an average of 7.78, and Louisiana, with an average of 7.77. Despite their different geographic location, there’s something brewing inside these states that craft some pretty darn confident people. Could it be Hawaii’s hearty island culture or Louisiana’s inherent southern charm? Either way, respondents from these places seem to be self-assured people.

Following Louisiana’s footsteps, there is also a trend of higher confidence levels in the southern states in general. States like Mississippi, Kentucky, and Georgia scored between 7.50-7.63, showing us just how confident our southern friends can be.

Another interesting demographic TakeSpruce included in their study were the disparities between gender and age. As a whole, men are more confident than women with an average confidence score of 7.04. They are the most confident gender in a total of 33 states, including Kansas and California. In great contrast, women scored an average of 6.8 in confidence level, and are the most confident gender in only 17 states, including Alabama and New York.

Lastly, and less surprisingly, confidence seemed to grow with age. The findings reported that the most confident age group belonged to those in their mid-20s to early 30s, and those in their 50s and 60s. Although confidence briefly declines in the mid-30s and 40s, it makes its way up again toward our 50s to remind us how confidence can settle in at a time when we have more wisdom and life experience. If you want to learn more about your state’s confidence, check out the study link above.