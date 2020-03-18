Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Backlash Over Coronavirus Comments

Via her Instagram stories, Vanessa Hudgens has responded to the recent backlash she received for her insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney Channel alum claims that what she said has been taken out of context, and apologized for offending those who do not agree with her views.

The 31-year old had claimed that the coronavirus was fake news

The ex Highschool Musical star had claimed that reports about coronavirus were “bullsh*t” and it was “inevitable” that people would die.

While speaking to fans on Instagram live, she stated, “…’Till July sounds like a bunch of bullsh*t. I’m sorry, but like it’s a virus. I get it. I respect it. But at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but inevitable. I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

In response to her Instagram live video, Twitter users had some criticism for Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens' career will be dead after posting this. It's like inevitable. 💀 pic.twitter.com/qYX2DMFjJ2 — Chris Burke (@chrisburke) March 17, 2020

not Vanessa Hudgens saying everyone should just get corona bc death is inevitable rich people are NUTS!!!!!https://t.co/sJElvhWCvB — envious wretched waste 😊 (@nalaeanais) March 17, 2020

1) Vanessa Hudgens is not a child; she's 31 years old.

2) She's "upset" about missing Coachella; others are dying and losing their jobs. Hearts out to them. https://t.co/AlWVMhAVsR — Caitlin Flynn (@caitrose609) March 17, 2020

One of the most high profile people to comment on Hudgen’s actions was journalist and influencer Yashar Ali who posted the video, along with a comment reprimanding her, “What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you.”

What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you @VanessaHudgens https://t.co/p0vIekdigP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 17, 2020

On Twitter, the actress offered an apology for what she said

Hudgens wrote:

“Hey guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Hudgens also uploaded a story to her Instagram in which she continued to respond to the backlash, explaining that her words were misinterpreted.

She stated, “It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time! I am at home and in lockdown, and that’s what I hope that’s what you guys are doing, too — in full quarantine!” Hudgens continued, “And staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”

Hudgens isn’t the first celebrity to receive backlash for insensitive coronavirus comments, and in this sensitive time, it’s no wonder that people are reacting as severely as they are.