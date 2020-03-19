Here’s How Musicians Promote Safety During COVID-19

Thriving musicians such as Shawn Mendes, Lizzo and more urge the public to practice social distancing as they take a mandatory respite from public performances due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, performers are doing virtual recording sessions in lieu of in-person meetings with their team for obvious safety reasons. The musicians we know and love put their best foot forward in terms of meeting the demands of the new rules that our society puts upon us during this time of sickness for many people.

Setting An Example

Lizzo’s producer, Ricky Reed, inspires hope through the music industry by explaining why this new lifestyle makes sense all along. In Rolling Stone Magazine, Reed mentions how people in the entertainment industry are rewarded for their partying behaviors, and how their industry is the only one that rewards them, which must come to an end for the time being. Looks like Reed has the right idea on how to be safe.

A Pledge to Remember

Overall, pop megastars such as Shawn Mendes are being incredibly responsible with their health and taking careful consideration in regards to the health of others. Musical entertainers are being extremely resourceful about their music. For example, musicians have Instagram Live and they continue to create songs at home. Evidently, we really are all in this together. Be safe, everyone!