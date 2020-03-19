Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Plan A Wedding

Wow, it has been a long time coming, but it looks like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are finally tying the knot, against all odds, according to Times of India. Aniston and Pitt spent their lives separately for quite some time, so this can be considered a fantasy for the two of them as well as the rest of their fans. Both Hollywood actors have extremely thick skin and they have dealt with the press eloquently over the years, for as far as anybody have known the two of them together.

Jen and Brad Together – Again!

The amazing Friends actress is a beautiful woman who deserves to be happy with the man she loves, which just so happens to be the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt. These two are an incredible couple and they will definitely be happy together. The Hollywood stars plan on having a private beach wedding somewhere exquisite.

Timeless Beauty

Aniston has an extraordinary body, which she shows off in this Instagram picture. Pitt is lucky to have her as his future wife. Who knows what will be in store for this reunited pair and hopefully they will be sharing more wedding details in the months to come. Congratulation, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt!