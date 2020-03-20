The beauty forecast for this spring season features pops of bright color on the cheeks, eyes, and lips. The current trend for complexion has been to embrace your natural skin and to not be afraid to let any blemishes shine through. Keep reading to see how to wear these trends together and alone.
Pastel Metallic Eyes
Dreamy midnight celestial eyeshadow✨🌙🌟🪐💫
Bright lilacs, pinks, and baby blues seem to find their way into spring beauty trends every year. This spring, try a bold take on the typical pastel eyeshadow look by featuring the same shades but in a metallic finish. This formula is saturated with intense shine and pigment which provides a beautiful and bold eyeshadow look.
Fluffy Brows
We have major brow envy. Styled using @soapbrows 😍 #repost the very lovely @bellemjohnson Thanks @soapbrows for the perfect eyebrow kit 👏🏼
Enhance your natural brow shape this spring with fluffy brows. Use an eyebrow gel to help add subtle definition and create a wispy yet polished look. This type of look can also be achieved with the soap brows method, and can be done by taking a wet spoolie and a bar of clear soap. Disbursing the soap throughout the spoolie will create a type of homemade brow pomade to ensure your brows stay in place all day.
Faux Freckles
Fake freckles have been a trend for the past few spring and summer seasons. A product such as the Freck pen can give the effect of staying out in the sun without the harmful consequences. This look can also be achieved by taking an eyeliner brush and a taupe eyeshadow for a seamless and natural look.
The Monochrome Look
A favorite among celebrity makeup artists, the monochrome look is a one and done type of look. Focusing on using the same shade on eyes, cheeks, and lips, the whole look gives an effortless yet polished result.
Pink Lips
Pink lips are an easy way to brighten up your look! A bright pink matte lipstick or stain will make a bold statement and last all day. A pink lip gloss or balm will provide a hint of color and a dewy effect while keeping your lips hydrated.