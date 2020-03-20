Justin Bieber has just released a new music video for his song ‘Get Me’ from his fifth studio album titled Changes. The song which Bieber has collaborated on with artist Kehlani has received a positive response after Bieber’s first single ‘Yummy‘ seemed to both tank on record sales and overall displease fans.
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands-on, baby, now you send me
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]
See, you’re lookin’ beyond the surface
Can tell by the questions you’re asking
You got me low-key nervous
It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances
[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me
Ooh, out of this world, hands-on, baby, now you send me
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me
[Chorus: Justin Bieber]
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
Ha-ha-ha, you get me
[Verse 2: Kehlani]
Ooh, there’s so much chemistry
Like a chemist, how you finishin’ my sentences
In the center, no, we can’t deny this energy
How ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? Yeah
Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?
Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no
[Pre-Chorus: Both, Kehlani & Justin Bieber]
Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?
Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh)
Ooh, out of this world, hands-on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s where you send me)
Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)
[Chorus: Both & Justin Bieber]
Ha-ha-ha, you get me (Ooh)
Ha-ha-ha, you get me (Oh, oh)
[Outro: Kehlani]
Get me, yeah
Get me, yeah
Get me, yeah
Get me, yeah