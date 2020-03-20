Justin Bieber has just released a new music video for his song ‘Get Me’ from his fifth studio album titled Changes. The song which Bieber has collaborated on with artist Kehlani has received a positive response after Bieber’s first single ‘Yummy‘ seemed to both tank on record sales and overall displease fans.

Check out the video below.

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands-on, baby, now you send me

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

[Verse 1: Justin Bieber]

See, you’re lookin’ beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you’re asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands-on, baby, now you send me

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me

[Chorus: Justin Bieber]

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Ooh, there’s so much chemistry

Like a chemist, how you finishin’ my sentences

In the center, no, we can’t deny this energy

How ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? Yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

[Pre-Chorus: Both, Kehlani & Justin Bieber]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh)

Ooh, out of this world, hands-on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s where you send me)

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)

[Chorus: Both & Justin Bieber]

Ha-ha-ha, you get me (Ooh)

Ha-ha-ha, you get me (Oh, oh)

[Outro: Kehlani]

Get me, yeah

Get me, yeah

Get me, yeah

Get me, yeah