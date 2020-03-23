Musician The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, has come out with his fourth studio album on March 20. His long-awaited album titled ‘After Hours’ features 14 different tracks. The artist channels his darker side on many of the songs on the album. In an interview with Apple Music, the artist stated that “You can find love, fear, friends, enemies, violence, dancing, sex, demons, angels, loneliness, and togetherness all in the After Hours of the night.”

A few hours after release the album was already a trending topic on twitter. The artist has also been heavily promoting his songs with frequent appearances on late-night talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He has come out with a short film for his song titled ‘After Hours’. Watch the short film below.

Listen To The Album On Spotify

The Weeknd ‘After Hours’ Tracklist

Alone Again Too Late Hardest To Love Scared To Live Snowchild Escape From LA Heartless Faith Blinding Lights In Your Eyes Save Your Tears Repeat After Me (Interlude) After Hours Until I Bleed Out