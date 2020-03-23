Using sunscreen to protect your skin against sun damage has always felt like a tedious task. These sticky and smelly formulas usually leave us disappointed and with much to be desired. But, sun protection is critical in protecting skin against UV radiation and sunburns. Here are five different ways to get the daily sun protection you need with products that actually work.

Tinted SPF Moisturizer

This triple threat product provides SPF protection and hydration to the face while adding an overall hint of color. A great option is the Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30. Made with sea buckthorn and argan oil this tinted moisturizer adds a healthy luminosity to the skin.

Powder Sunscreen

A powdered sunscreen is a great addition to your sun care routine. This product can be applied on top of a tinted moisturizer or any makeup to get the added coverage of typical face powder with the added benefit of sun protection. A product like the Derma E Sun Protection Mineral powder can also be used on the hair part and scalp to prevent sunburn.

Stick Formula

This time of format is great for its multipurpose functionality. The stick application can be used on the face and the lips and even on spots like elbows, too. An oil formulation such as the Supergoop! Glow Stick SPF 50 allows for a good amount of sun protection while adding hydration.

Body Spray

An all-over body spray is essential while being active outside. A great choice is the Coola Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50. This product delivers a non-stick cooling application with an organic formula and is offered in a variety of scents such as Peach, Mango Guava, and Pina Colada.