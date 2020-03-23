My My My! Troye Sivan is leaking his own music! Sorry to freak out, but Sivan announced he’s “going rogue” and releasing new music in an all-caps Instagram post. Along with the promise of new music, Sivan also said he wants to help freelance artists by giving them the money he would normally use on music videos.

The “i’m so tired…” singer has featured on a few other artists’ songs, including Charli XCX’s “1999” and “2099,” but hasn’t made an album of his own since 2018’s Bloom.

“WE’RE GOING ROGUE. @capitolrecords @emimusicau I WOULD LIKE TO RELEASE NEW MUSIC I JUST DECIDED. FREELANCE ARTISTS (GRAPHIC DESIGNERS, ANIMATION ARTISTS) HMU I WANT TO WORK WITH YOU AND TAKE THE MONEY I WOULD BE SPENDING ON MUSIC VIDEOS AND GIVE IT TO YOU,” he shared. “THIS IS A TOUGH AND SCARY TIME AND I FEEL SO LUCKY TO HAVE MUSIC AND ART TO GET ME THROUGH EMOTIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY AND I WANT TO SHARE THAT SO BAD. I HAVE NO IDEA WHEN THIS SONG IS GONNA COME OUT BC I HAVEN’T REALLY SPOKEN TO ANYONE ABOUT IT YET BUT ITS [sic GONNA BE SOON AS HELL,” Sivan wrote on Instagram.

Sivan took to Twitter to spread the news to his fans. Although he seemingly wants to drop the new songs right this second (and we wouldn’t be mad if he did), he still needs his music to go through the regular Spotify and Apple Music channels. “just approved the mix for the song idk how long it takes spotify + Apple Music to gobble it up but I’ll keep you all posted,” he wrote, causing fans to freak out — in a good way!

“don’t be shy leak some more @troyesivan,” one fan wrote on Twitter, causing Sivan to coyly reply “soon.”

He also went the extra mile to help those who haven’t been able to work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you are a freelance artist having a hard time atm I would love to see your work,” he wrote on Twitter. “I feel so lucky to be able to sustain myself w[ith] creative work and want to share that privilege as much as I can.”

If the promise of new music from the synth-pop king isn’t enough to hold you over, just stream Bloom on repeat until the new songs drop. It’s what I’ll be doing!