Over the weekend Sophie Turner had a lot to say while streaming a video on her Instagram about Coronavirus and one celebrity’s strong opinion to ignore national instruction to self-isolate. Actress Evangeline Lilly, most notably known for her roles in Lost and Antman took to social media to vent about the current climate of the world. Lilly shared a candid post with her Instagram followers stating that she and her children were sticking to their daily routines amid the advice to limit personal contact and stay indoors.

Lilly’s refusal to self-quarantine came as a shock to many of her followers who asked her why she would not only put other people but her own children at risk. In response, the actress shared, “I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four leukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL.”

The X-Man star who is pregnant with her first child deemed the actresses’ actions as highly irresponsible. Turner took to Instagram Stories over the weekend while quarantining from her home to spread awareness on how self-isolation can help flatten the curve. The star seriously stated, “stay inside. Don’t be f—ing stupid. Even if you count your freedom over … your health. I don’t give a f— about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever.”

Turner’s response comes after the news that both Lilly and Turner have people from their lives affected by Covid-19. Lilly’s co-star from Lost, Daniel Dae Kim, announced on March 19 that he tested positive for the virus. While, Turner’s Game Of Thrones castmate, Kristofer Hivju, announced he was sick as well. For now, we can only hope that people start realizing this disease is more than just regular flu and those who have become ill can have a speedy recovery.