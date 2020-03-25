Britney Spears Calls For Wealth Distribution

Britney Spears is looking to chime in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pop star shared a message on social media where she advocated for wealth distribution and a general strike.

The post was originally posted by user Mimi Zhu.

“During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever. Call you loved ones, write virtual love letters. Technologies like virtual communication, streaming and broadcasting are part of our community collaboration,” she posted.

“We will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay. Communion moves beyond walls. We can still be together.”

Spears was called a socialist by the online critics, but she didn’t back down and let the post remain public.

We hope that everyone continues to stay safe during the pandemic.

