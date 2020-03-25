‘iHeart Living Room Concert’ to Benefit Coronavirus Charities

iHeart Radio is set to hold a special radio event on FOX later this month. Rather than airing the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iHeart Living Room Concert is coming our way with a number of major stars.

It will air on March 29, from 9-10 PM ET/6-7 PM PT when the iHeartRadio Music Awards were originally set to take place.

Elton John is set to host.

The event will feature the Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more.

From the announcement:

The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America will also pay tribute to the people on the frontlines who are putting their lives at risk every day to fight the spread of COVID-19 — the health professionals, first responders and local heroes.

We're paying tribute to the front line health professionals and local heroes who are helping to fight the spread of COVID-19 with our iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America this Sunday on @foxtv. ❤️ More details: https://t.co/AagguA5Hox #iHeartConcertOnFox pic.twitter.com/aAVbdVYGyu — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) March 25, 2020

