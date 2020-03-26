Childish Gambino Releases Surprise Album

Childish Gambino (aka Donald Glover) has returned and has delivered a new album called “3.15.20.”

The album is comprised of 12 tracks including the previously released singles, “Algorhythm” and “Time” which feature Ariana Grande. The rest of the newly released tracks aren’t named but are titled with timestamps instead.

Tracklist:

0.00 Algorhythm Time 12.38 19.10 24.19 32.22 35.31 39.28 42.26 47.48 53.49

Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20 and is now available on all streaming platforms.