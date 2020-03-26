The coronavirus is rapidly growing throughout the world. Arguably the of the most frightening aspect of the disease is the way in which individuals can appear asymptomatic, meaning that they feel fine but actually are ill with the virus. This invisibility is one of the major ways that the disease is spreading and with people traveling and living in densely populated areas it can almost be impossible to contain from spreading. Here are the latest public figures and celebrities who have announced that they battling with COVID-19.

Terrence McNally

Tony award-winning playwright Terrence McNally passed away on March 24 due to complications from COVID-19. The 81 years old writer was a lung cancer survivor and was battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. McNally took part in creating dozen of musicals and won two Tony musicals for ‘Ragtime’ and ‘Kiss Of The Spider Woman’.

Colton Underwood

Bachelor reality tv star Colton Underwood tested positive for COVID-19. Underwood had been suffering from a high fever and lung pain for several days. In his health update, he shared that after being prescribed an inhaler and asthma medication his symptoms decreased, “I had my best sleep in more than a week and feel closer to my normal self. I still have a mild cough but the aches and pains are gone. I’m just feeling grateful right now that I still have a life. I realize that my case was not as severe as others and I am lucky we managed it at home.”

Debi Mazer

Actress Debi Mazar also tested positive for coronavirus. Through an Instagram Live, she shared how she has been fighting the sickness, “I’m on day ten of really being in the thick of the symptoms. I’m on day ten of having a lowgrade fever. It goes up and down anywhere between 102 point something to 99 points something, to 101. It really is a variable. it comes and goes between the day and the night.” The actress also reveals that her biggest fear was the condition of her lungs due to being a life-long smoker. Mazar also thanked everyone who sent her good wishes and could stress enough “to take this virus very seriously, in a matter of hours it can turn on you, and you need to pay attention to your symptoms. ”

Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets basketball player Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. Durant has not given an update on his condition. Due to how rapidly the illness is spreading the NBA has decided to suspend its current season for health and safety.

Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen late-night talk show host also shared that he tested positive. Cohen updated his Instagram followers over the weekend, sharing “after a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Harvey Weinstein

It was also announced that disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein tested positive for Coronavirus. This month Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. Further information regarding his condition is unknown at this time.