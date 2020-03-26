Tekashi 6ix9ine Requests COVID-19 Early Prison Release

A few weeks ago it was revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine’s release date from prison is set for August 2020. But he has plans to be released sooner rather than later. The rapper is reportedly trying to be released earlier due to the coronavirus and health issues it could cause him.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, wrote a letter to the judge which he expresses concerns about Tekashi’s health, noting that a case of COVID-19 could be serious due to the rapper’s asthma. The letter also mentions that Tekashi was diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year and was hospitalized for treatment, as well as that he wasn’t allowed to see a doctor in prison despite complaints about experiencing shortness of breath.

This isn’t the first time that Tekashi has tried to get out of prison early. Earlier this year, he requested to serve his sentence on house arrest or in a halfway house. The request was denied. The rapper is also facing a pair of lawsuits: one from Fashion Nova for $2.25 million and one for ordering a hit on former associate, Shane “Snow Billy” Hardy.