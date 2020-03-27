Over the course of a couple of weeks, the world has been flipped upside-down. In fear of illness and quarantine procedures, many Americans have taken to the supermarkets to buy a surplus of goods leaving the shelves stark and grocers unable to replenish their foods. Many households have been cooking up recipes with whatever canned goods are remaining in our pantries and calling it a day. However, a strange public plea for a particular item came from a certain celebrity.

Supermodel and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen jumped onto Twitter to ask her friends and followers if any of them were willing to barter for food in exchange for romaine lettuce. Fans initially assumed it was a joke, but when Youtuber Chris Klemens replied that he had some greens Teigen earnestly responded.

how do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an romaine, hold up something timely https://t.co/B9BUAuJ488 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Through a hilarious twitter conversation, the two agreed that the strangers would meet somewhere in public and follow social distancing protocol by keeping away ar distance of at least 6 feet.

I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Ok Chris. I trust you. Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!! https://t.co/tavQQfgWMv — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Both Teigen and Klemens recorded the encounter of them meeting, which took place in an empty church parking lot. Teigen brought along her husband, musician John Legend who proceeded to open his car truck and take out a children’s fire truck ride-on car to act as the method of exchange.

The story instantly below up on the web, and the bartering saga offered a laugh and a kindhearted message to be kind and share your food with others who might need it.

You can check out the exchange from Klemon’s perspective, watch the video below.