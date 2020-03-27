LISTEN: 5 Seconds Of Summer New Album ‘CALM’: Stream & Download

Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer have released their newest record ‘CALM’. This is the fourth studio album for the band which has had worldwide success with their song ‘Youngblood’ which achieved platinum and multi-platinum status all around the globe. Before their album release musicians Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin, and Michael Clifford had been opening for electronic duo The Chainsmokers on tour.

In an interview with the New York Post, Hemming shares, “The album title came from the first letters of all of our names. And it’s also a nod to our fans that coined us that name in our early days. They’ve been using that acronym for a long time. It kind of just sums up [that] we’re a little bit older and a little bit wiser . . . But it was named before this went down, obviously.” The artist is referring to the pandemic that has spread across the globe causing much stress and uncertainty. The band is hoping that their new album will provide fans and listeners with a brief escape and let them relax, even if it is just for a short while.

Listen To The Album On Spotify

Stream The Album On Youtube

5 Seconds Of Summer ‘CALM’ Tracklist

Red Desert No Shame Old Me Easier Teeth Wildfire Best Years Not In The Same Way Lover Of Mine Thin White Lies Lonely Heart High