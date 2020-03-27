LISTEN: Rihanna & PartyNextDoor, ‘Believe It’: New Track

Rihanna just dropped her latest song with PartyNextDoor after taking a three-year hiatus from music. The collaboration with artist PartyNextDoor is a track on his newest album ‘PARTYMOBILE’. While many fans of Rihanna were happy and excited about the song, others were disappointed since they expected the artist to have a larger part in the song.

Rihanna has been absent from the music scene for several years now, her last song being a collaboration in 2017 titled ‘Lemon’ with hip hop band N.E.R.D, composed of Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, and Shay Haley. Fans have been dying for the singer to release more music after the massive success of her last album, ‘Anti’. During press interviews, the star has always deferred from the subject of music stating she was more interested in her business ventures. Rihanna is the founder of the popular cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, and has a joint venture lingerie brand called Savage x Fenty. However, the surprise song collaboration proves that the star has not completely abandoned her place in music, and fans can only hope to hear a new record in the near future.

Listen to the new song below.

Stream The Song On Spotify