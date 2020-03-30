Artist Dua Lipa’s sophomore album Future Nostalgia is out now after being leaked online a week in advance. The Albanian-raised artist is most notably known for her 2017 single ‘New Rules’ and her collaboration with on song ‘Kiss And Make Up’ with South Korean girl band, Blackpink. The artist shared how upsetting it was to find out about the leak, especially since she had been working so hard on the album for several years.

During an Instagram Live last week the artist shared how she felt about her decision to release the record early as well as the societal climate of the world, “I’ve been a little bit conflicted about whether it’s the right thing to do during this time because lots of people are suffering.I’m not sure if I’m even doing the right thing, but I think the thing we need the most at the moment is music, and we need joy and we need to be trying to see the light. I hope it makes you smile and I hope it makes you dance and I hope I make you proud.”

In an interview, the artists shared, “what I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favorite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine. I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and OutKast, to name just a few.”

Stream ‘Future Nostalgia’ On Spotify

Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tracklist

1. Future Nostalgia

2. Don’t Start Now

3. Cool

4. Physical

5. Levitating

6. Pretty Please

7. Hallucinate

8. Love Again

9. Break My Heart

10. Good In Bed

11. Boys Will Be Boys