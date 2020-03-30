Since the coronavirus has caused schools, stores, and many businesses to close for quarantine the same fate has happened to late-night talk shows. Theaters that are normally overpacked with eager audience members now stand empty to help stop the virus from spreading. Despite these closing, the shows are far from over. Late Night hosts have jumped onto the Youtube platform to continue their shows. Keep reading to see what each show has been up to.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jimmy Kimmel was one of the first late-night talk show hosts to post an online segment. Kimmel has been filming Quarantine Minilogue’s every day while self-isolating at home with his family. Celebrities he has interviewed so far include Will Arnet, Courtney Cox, Joe Biden, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Kimmel has also started a trend called #FormalFridays, where he urges guests and viewers to dress up in their best attire. Since the virus has taken every sense of normalcy from our lives Kimmel shares, “we do this for no reason, other than to pretend we are humans rather than parrots living in a cage.”Kimmel has also been donating the revenue from his videos to organizations and charities to help people who may be struggling during this uncertain time.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert has been entertaining his viewers with online renditions of his show that are in a similar fashion to his usual shows. Featuring skits and monologues Colbert has been reciting his show from different places around his home.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon is keeping his online show lighthearted and cheerful by unloading song covers with his feature band ‘The Roots’. Watch their cover of ‘Stuck In The Middle With You’ below.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah has also implemented a new segment where Noah interviews guests via video chat. The segment cleverly titled ‘The Daily Social Distancing Show’ has most recently featured an interview with immunologist and director of National Infectious Diseases, Dr.Fauci to discuss more about COVID-19.