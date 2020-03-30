There have been so many great book releases for the month of March, from books of poetry to murder mysteries, to countless numbers of thrillers. Here is a round-up of the 5 most highly-anticipated new reads from this month.

These Ghosts Are Family

Stanford Solomon has been keeping a secret for thirty years that is about to change the lives of everyone around him. Stanford Solomon’s real name is actually Abel Paisley. Long ago he faked his own death and stole the identity of his best friend. In his old age, a home health aide shows up to care for Soloman. The nursing assistant is his daughter Irene who assumed her father had been dead all these years. This story revolves around the consequences that Abel will face because of his actions and tells the story of the Paisley family all the way from colonial Jamaica to present-day Harlem.

Break Your Glass Slippers

Award-winning author of the “Women Are Some Kind Of Magic” poetry series, author Amanda Lovelace brings on a sister series all about being your own fairytale. This collection features poems about overcoming the people that don’t see your self-worth, even if that person is yourself.

The Body Double

A strange man walks up to an unnamed young woman selling popcorn at her local rundown movie theater with a proposition – to leave her entire life and move to Los Angeles to become a body double for the hottest celebrity in Hollywood, Rosanna Feld. The starlet suffered a nervous breakdown and a look-alive is needed in her place. She agrees to the job and is whirlwind into the quick and flashy lifestyle of the social elite. But she can’t help but wonder what really happened to Roseanna and if she’ll ever come back.

Anna K: A Love Story

Seventeen-year-old Anna K is part of New York’s social elite. While her mischievous friends are always cooking up trouble, Anna always seems to stay out of it. When Anna meets a new boy at Grand Central she is completely taken back by who he claims he is. The two instantly create a connection, and Anna is willing to let go for a chance to be with him. A modern spin of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, this story takes you on a rollercoaster of love and heartbreak.

The Glass Hotel

When a bartender named Vincent meets a financier at the five-star hotel she works at her life is changed for the better. To her dismay, he is the owner of the hotel. The same day that the couple meets Vincent’s half brother Paul graffitis a window at the hotel with the words “Why don’t you just swallow broken glass, shaking Leon, the shipping executive for the company. Thirteen years later Vincent disappears on one of Leon’s yachts. Emily St. John Mandel paints a story of greed and guilt, deception, and the decisions that haunt us.