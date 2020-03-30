Artist Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, took the world by storm with her 2018 single ‘Sweet But Psycho’. The song went viral on the Tik Tok platform and soon made its way into mainstream radio all over the world. Her latest single ‘King’s & Queens’ is also the name of the musician’s upcoming debut album, which is set to drop sometime this year.

In an exclusive interview with Pop Dust Max shares that for her first album she has chosen not to invite any collaborating artists. She hints that “the reason why I did that is because I do features all year round, and I love features. I think for me, personally, I wanted the fans to listen to the album and really get to know me because it’s my debut album. And I also wanted to connect with them on that level.”

In an interview with Paper Mag, the singer spoke about what people can expect for the sound of the new album,”It’s a very pop album. There are no ballads and no features. You’re going to see two sides of me and who I am. You can hear what inspired me when you hear the album. For me, I think it’s important to show my voice, so there are some songs that you can hear more pop, and then there are some R&B runs. There’s definitely a lot of different influences in it.”

Listen to the new song below.

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Verse 1]

Can’t live without me, you wanna, but you can’t, nah-nah-nah

Think it’s funny, but honey, can’t run this show on your own

I can feel my body shake, there’s only so much I can take

I’ll show you how a real queen behaves

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But if I had one, it’d be bigger than yours

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Verse 2]

Disobey me, then baby, it’s off with your head

Gonna change it and make it a world you won’t forget

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, no damsel in distress, don’t need to save me

Once I start breathing fire, you can’t tame me

And you might think I’m weak without a sword

But I’m stronger than I ever was before

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Bridge]

In chess, the king can move one space at a time

But queens are free to go wherever they like

You get too close, you’ll get a royalty high

So breathe it in to feel the life

[Chorus]

If all of the kings had their queens on the throne

We would pop champagne and raise a toast

To all of the queens who are fighting alone

Baby, you’re not dancing on your own

[Outro]

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh