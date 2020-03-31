Walking into Sephora can be detrimental for one’s wallet. An eyeliner alone can cost over $20. However, the justification for buying expensive make-up is that it looks better. Yet, who wants to fork over $50 for a Mascara and eyeliner?! Although, yes, there are products at the drugstore that don’t work as well as we hope, there are products from the drugstore that will look just as good as an item from Sephora and will work with a college budget. Here is a guide to all things make-up at convenient prices!

Foundation – Neutrogena – $9 & up

Foundation is a tricky item and perhaps the most important. Certain foundations provide poor coverage or sometimes makes people break out. However, of cheaper foundations, Neutrogena has been given solid reviews online with customers stating that Neutrogena foundations left their skin feeling moisturized and covered in a way that didn’t feel caked on.

Bronzer & Blush – e.l.f – $3 & up

Elf’s prices can be unbelievably low prices, and items such as elf’s Studio Bronzer repeatedly gets positive reviews from its compact that carries four shades including a light pink to serve as a pinch of blush to brighten up one’s complexion.

Eyeshadow – MakeUp Revolution – $7 & up

MakeUp Revolution is technically not a drugstore makeup because it is only sold at Ulta, however it still has drugstore prices. On Ulta’s website, MakeUp Revolution’s Eyeshadow palettes repeatedly show up as their top rated eyeshadows at a lower price point. Customers are consistently leaving reviews saying that their eyeshadows blend very easily and have great colors and pigments.

Eyeliner – Rimmel – $6 & up

Rimmel has different types of eyeliners available but the reviews are nearly all the same. Rimmel’s eyeliner are repeatedly said to be long-lasting, easy glide-on and bold in color.

Mascara – L’Oréal – $4 & up

L’Oréal was another product that got reviews stating that it was long-lasting and adds volume. One review on Ulta’s website said, “This is my HOLY GRAIL mascara,” referring to L’Oréal’s Voluminous Miss Mango Rock Mascara. So it definitely sounds as though L’oréal’s mascara is worth a try.

Lipstick- NYX Cosmetics – $5 & up

NYX Cosmetics actually has a variety of cosmetics that provided that expensive look for less, but their lipsticks are truly unbelievable for their prices. From lipstick creams and glosses to that matte lipstick in a blood red that everyone seems to be on the search for, NYX has all of a girl’s lipstick needs at extremely affordable prices.