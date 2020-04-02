Top 8 Best Netflix Releases Coming April 2020

Let’s just admit it — none of us actually know what day of quarantine we’re on. The only thing helping us get by is the fact that Netflix is still out there doing God’s work and releasing new television series and movies every month. While watching The Office for the billionth time is a perfectly acceptable way to spend your time (it never really gets old), there is a whole new world of content coming to Netflix in April. Here are eight of the best shows and movies that will be streaming this month!

1. Community (Seasons 1-6)

The witty comedy about a group of misfits at a community college will begin streaming on April 1. Community is one of my favorite shows because of its weirdo (yet loveable) characters and expert use of long-running gags. I definitely recommend spending some quality quarantine time with the Greendale student body (I’m pretty sure I watched all six seasons of this show in like two weeks). Community stars Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Chevy Chase and more!

2. The Hangover

Speaking of Ken Jeong, The Hangover is also coming to Netflix on April 1. Even if you can’t leave your house to go on a crazy adventure in Vegas that you’ll subsequently forget and have to retrace your steps to figure out what happened, this movie is a great alternative. The 2009 comedy stars Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms.

3. The Matrix

Keanu Reeves in a long black coat and tiny sunglasses? The perfect distraction for quarantine boredom. Choosing between the red pill and the blue pill is a harder decision than choosing whether or not to watch this movie (the answer is to watch it). The movie’s sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions are also streaming on April 1.

4. The Social Network

The 2010 hit about the creator of Facebook is dropping on Netflix on April 1. The film chronicles the struggles Mark Zuckerberg went through after creating the social network and the lawsuits he was involved in, one being with a former friend. The David Fincher film stars Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield.

5. The Perks of Being a Wallflower

If you want to forget all your problems by pretending you’re still a 2012 Tumblr girl/boy (the true social network), then The Perks of Being a Wallflower is for you. The film follows Charlie, a teen who’s more likely to hang out at the snack table the whole party than talk to anyone, as his stepbrother, Patrick, and the free-spirited Sam help pull him out of his shell. The film stars Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller.

6. Despicable Me

If you can still stand to look at the little yellow minions after they had their own movie in 2015, Despicable Me is a great feel-good movie. Gru’s big evil plan consists of him stealing the moon, something he won’t let anything get in the way of. That is until three orphan girls decide they want to make him their family. Despicable Me begins streaming on April 16 and stars Steve Carell, Miranda Cosgrove and Elsie Fisher.

7. Django Unchained

Taking a bit of a turn in genres, Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained has the trademarks of any good Tarantino film — including gory fight scenes, so if that’s not your thing don’t watch this movie! It follows bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz and Django, a freed slave, as they hunt criminals in the South. They eventually end up at the plantation where Django’s wife is still being held as a slave. The problem is, the plantation owner is the creepy Calvin Candie. Django Unchained drops on April 25 and stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kerry Washington.

8. Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix Original series dropping on April 27. Inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own suburban childhood, Never Have I Ever follows “the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl.” I don’t know about you, but I firmly believe anything Mindy Kaling does is amazing, so I’ll eagerly be waiting for this show to drop!

Happy streaming!