Artist Hailee Steinfeld released a new music video for her latest single. Known for her Academy Award-nominated performance for the movie True Grit, the star has also branched out into music over the past several years. Steinfeld has released sixteen singles and her first EP titled ‘Haiz’ received positive feedback overall. Her latest single ‘I Love You’s’ is part of her debut album which is set to release in 2020.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly about the inspiration for the song, Steinfeld shared, “I went through a breakup and did not give myself enough time to heal from that before getting into another relationship. When that second relationship ended it became clear that I needed time and space to heal — I hadn’t given myself that to begin with that first time around. I didn’t realize the importance of that.”

Watch the video below.

[Intro]

Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah

Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah

Doo-bee-doo-bee

[Verse 1]

Where do I begin?

I’m sittin’ here jaded

Yeah, I fell asleep with the makeup still on my skin

Wide awake again

I’m prayin’ I make it

I step in the twelve but it’s somewhere I’ve already been

[Pre-Chorus]

Diamonds won’t fool me ’cause I’m too far gone

Wish I could get back the air in my lungs

I’ve been so fucked up it’s bad for my heart

My heart

[Chorus]

So, no more I love you’s (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

It’s too easy to say, yeah (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

No more I love you’s (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

Until I’m okay (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, I blamed it on the time zones (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

I blamed it on my eyes closed (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

I blamed it on the world like it owes me (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

So stop me before it’s too late (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

No more I love you’s (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

Until I’m okay (Doo-bee-doo-bee)

[Verse 2]

Oh, I face my sins

And I wish it was easy

Now I fall asleep with the light on but still without you

So I’ll make amends

And I’ll buy myself flowers

And then when they die, I’ll be happy that they got me through

[Pre-Chorus]

Diamonds won’t fool me ’cause I’m too far gone

Wish I could get back the air in my lungs

I’ve been so fucked up it’s bad for my heart

My heart

[Chorus]

So, no more I love you’s (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

It’s too easy to say, yeah (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

No more I love you’s (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

Until I’m okay (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, I blamed it on the time zones (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

I blamed it on my eyes closed (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

I blamed it on the world like it owes me (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

So stop me before it’s too late (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

No more I love you’s (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

Until I’m okay (Doo-bee-doo-bee)

[Bridge]

It’s not on my lips and I love it

No weight on my chest, I’m above it

I’m taking a moment to cut it out (Oh)

I feel my conscience is callin’

Now there’s no fear, no more runnin’

I don’t want words that mean nothin’, no

[Chorus]

Oh, no more I love you’s (No, no more I love you’s)

It’s too easy to say, yeah (It’s too easy to say)

No more I love you’s (No)

Until I’m okay (Until I’m okay), yeah

[Post-Chorus]

I blamed it on the time zones (Time zones)

I blamed it on my eyes closed (Eyes closed)

I blamed it on the world like it owes me (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

So stop me before it’s too late (Doo-bee-doo-bee-doo-doo-doo, ah)

No more I love you’s (Ooh, no)

Until I’m okay (Until I’m okay)