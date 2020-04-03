Sure, we’re all getting a little bored at home, but have you even tried putting your shirt on while doing a handstand? Well, Tom Holland has, posting the exhausting — yet impressive-looking video on his Instagram story for the world to see.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star wasn’t the only one to partake in this challenge. Holland nominated some names you might recognize — Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds and his friend, Harrison Osterfield to do the challenge too.

For your approval: Tom Holland tries to put on a shirt while doing a handstand pic.twitter.com/M7eOhDfm6r — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 2, 2020

Gyllenhaal, who co-starred in the latest Spider-Man film as Mysterio, gladly accepted the challenge and posted his own video.

Sorry I'm late to our Zoom meeting, I was watching Jake Gyllenhaal put on a shirt while in a handstand. pic.twitter.com/UIlV5Wihyv — MTV (@MTV) April 2, 2020

Gyllenhaal managed to make the feat look even easier, officially making me feel out of shape. Working out in quarantine is hard, okay?

He even commented back to Holland’s original story with a snarky remark, “Wait. @tomholland2013 What’s the challenge??? Shirtless heavy breathing??” Gyllenhaal also tagged Hugh Jackman, 50 Cent and his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal to take on the challenge next. I’ll be eagerly awaiting those video responses.

Reynolds also responded to the challenge in the only way we would expect him to — with a hilarious reaction.

Ryan Reynolds gives a very appropriate response after being tagged in Tom Holland's strenuous IG fitness challenge 😬 (via @VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/m792TGd1vD — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 2, 2020

I feel you, Ryan.