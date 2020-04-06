Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to launch her own Youtube channel. The star already has an endless amount of notches under her belt as an actress, producer, mom, and entrepreneur. With a following of over 17 million on Instagram, it only makes sense for her next venture to be a Youtube channel!

Alba’s videos will show her fans a sneak peek into her busy life. The star has already shared a number of video teasers featuring cooking, beauty, fitness, and style-related content. In her videos, Alba will be sharing the spotlight with special guests like daughters, friends, and other YouTubers on the platform. The actress shared what appealed to her about starting her own channel, “I think that’s why this is so interesting for me as a creative person and part of the creative process to be able to own it.”

For her first video, Alba invited makeup artist and Youtuber, Patrick Starr, onto her channel to give him a makeover using products from Alba’s own brand, Honest Beauty. Watch the video below.