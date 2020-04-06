Lush Cosmetics has launched its newest limited-edition products for Spring 2020. Over the years the brand has assembled a cult-like following due to their fun and inventive products – all made with organic and natural ingredients that are ethically sourced from all over the world. One of the brand’s most anticipated and highest-selling collections is back for a limited time. Here is a roundup of the brand’s newest products to pick up for yourself or as an Easter gift before they sell out.

This festive bath bomb is made with shea butter, fair trade cocoa, and spearmint oil. The shea butter works to soften the skin while the peppermint oil provides a relaxing aroma. Simply pop it into the bathtub to enjoy the rainbow of colors.

This cute bubble bar would make the perfect Easter basket gift and is scented with peppermint and geranium oils. To use, simply crumble under running water for a relaxing spa-like experience.

Hydrating relief for your hands, this soap is made with avocado, evergreen, and frankincense oils to keep your hands nourished. The bergamot fragrance is fresh and uplifting, perfect for spring.

Made with lemon oil and popping candy, this bath bomb will crackle and fizz underwater, while turning it pink, purple, and blue!

One of Lush’s best-selling products, the golden egg bath bomb is back! This toffee scented bath bomb releases golden plastic-free glitter into the water for a mesmerizing experience.

Replacing the brand’s beloved ‘Bunches Of Carrots’ bubble bar this year, this product features tangerine oil for a fresh citrusy scent.

This pineapple-citrus scented jellified shower gel refreshed, tones, and brightens. The product can be used like a bar of soap, or cut into smaller pieces.