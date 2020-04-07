5 Comfy Work-From-Home Outfits to Boost Productivity

Currently in an indoor style rut? Here are 5 stylish and comfy work-from-home outfits that will have you looking put-together for a Zoom meeting and cozy enough for you to work from your couch.
From hoodies to jumpsuits, these are the best pieces to add to your work-from-home wardrobe.
7/8 High-Rise Legging – $34.00
These spring-ready leggings are work-from-home wardrobe staple. They are versatile enough to be styled with a hoodie or a tank top.
Lyric Satin Cami – $58.00
This satin top is fancy enough to be worn to your Zoom meeting, and comfy enough for a chill session. Obsessed.
Ditsy Floral Boxy Pajamas – $38.00
When working from home, forego uncomfortable jeans in favour of a classic pajama set. These sleek pajamas are a literal definition of comfort!
One Basic Lounge Sweatshirt in Grey Heather – $54.00
Take your go-to sweatshirt to another level with this super trendy Calvin Klein sweatshirt. Pair it with matching grey joggers, bike shorts or leggings.
Lounge Velour Jogger – $25.00
I’m totally here for these pink crushed velvet joggers. Wear it with a sweatshirt, graphic-tee or slip on a pair of sneakers for a cool and casual look.