5 Comfy Work-From-Home Outfits to Boost Productivity

Currently in an indoor style rut? Here are 5 stylish and comfy work-from-home outfits that will have you looking put-together for a Zoom meeting and cozy enough for you to work from your couch.

From hoodies to jumpsuits, these are the best pieces to add to your work-from-home wardrobe.

These spring-ready leggings are work-from-home wardrobe staple. They are versatile enough to be styled with a hoodie or a tank top.

This satin top is fancy enough to be worn to your Zoom meeting, and comfy enough for a chill session. Obsessed.

When working from home, forego uncomfortable jeans in favour of a classic pajama set. These sleek pajamas are a literal definition of comfort!

Take your go-to sweatshirt to another level with this super trendy Calvin Klein sweatshirt. Pair it with matching grey joggers, bike shorts or leggings.

I’m totally here for these pink crushed velvet joggers. Wear it with a sweatshirt, graphic-tee or slip on a pair of sneakers for a cool and casual look.