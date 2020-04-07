Inside Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event

If you’re not signed up for Sephora’s Beauty Insider loyalty program yet, now would be a good time to join. The program is 100 percent free and also includes perks like earning rewards every time you shop using the Sephora credit card. You get exclusive access to sales as well like the Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event that kicks off this month.

On April 17 through May 1, Rouge members will receive 20 percent off their entire purchase. For VIB members, the sale starts on April 21 through April 29 with 15 percent off all orders. For Insider members, the sale begins April 23 through April 27 with 10 percent off all purchases. No matter the tier you’re a part of, the code remains the same. Use SPRINGSAVE at checkout to redeem your savings.

Being a Sephora Insider member is completely free but if you want to move up into a Rouge or VIB member for even more benefits then you’ll have to spend a certain amount each year. To reap the rewards, VIB members are required to spend $350 while Rouge members have to spend $1,000. The choice is yours but if you are someone who shops beauty products regularly then signing up to be an Insider can save you some money as you shop.