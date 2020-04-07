Lady Gaga Announces Televised COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga announced a televised benefit concert for the COVID-19 pandemic on a World Health Organization call April 6. The global concert will feature a bunch of well-known entertainers alongside Gaga, including Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma.

The special is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on April 18, with all proceeds going toward funding equipment for healthcare professionals.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen Hugh Evans said. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

The concert will be broadcast simultaneously on ABC, CBS and NBC, and hosted by the networks’ late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. It will also air on other networks and digital streaming platforms, including iHeartMedia, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Yahoo, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Music, Alibaba, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tidal and TuneIn.

The concert will be airing on: NBCUniversal’s NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBCSN, NBC News, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, SYFY and USA; Walt Disney Television’s ABC, ABC News Live, Freeform and Nat Geo; ViacomCBS’ CBS, Channel 5 in the UK, Network 10 in Australia, Telefe in Argentina, and BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

BBC One will broadcast it one day later on April 19. Other international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, Bell Media platforms in Canada, MultiChoice and RTE.

During the press conference, Gaga stated she and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million and the concert will be aimed more toward entertainment and a message of solidarity.

“We are all so very grateful to all of the health-care professionals across the country and the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19,” Gaga said.