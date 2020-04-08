Science is truly amazing. Think of all the life-changing scientific discoveries that exist: gravity, electricity and simple ways of feeling sexier. I’m almost sorry that I didn’t pay closer attention in my science courses! Below is a list of the top five scientifically proven ways to feel more attractive. Some of these methods will not only have you feeling more desirable, but they are also healthy for you. Craving a confidence boost? Put these methods to work for you. Get out there and werk it!

1. Exercise

A 2015 study by the University of Turku found that people who exercised reported a surge in self-confidence. As if that wasn’t reason enough, exercise has been shown to release endorphins, which are chemicals that make you feel happier.

2. Sit and stand up straight

A study by the Association of Psychological Science done in 2010 revealed that sitting up straight can make you feel more powerful than a drawn-in stance. Also, power poses are linked to a decrease in cortisol, the stress hormone.

3. Wear red

While red is an attention-grabbing color that is often associated with lust, romance and fiery passion, a 2017 study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that people feel more physically attractive when they’re sporting this bold shade. Not only did participants wearing red rate themselves higher in terms of attractiveness, but they also rated themselves higher in sexual appeal than participants wearing other colors. On Wednesdays (and on every other day) we wear red.

4. Use perfume

Not because you smell bad, but for the reason that 90% of women reported feeling more confident while wearing perfume, according to a 2011 study published in Neurobiology of Sensation and Reward.

5. Snap a selfie

The next time that someone accuses you of being vain, tell them that taking selfies is good for your self-image. In fact, in a 2016 survey by Today and AOL, 65% of females reported that seeing their selfies on social media boosted their confidence.