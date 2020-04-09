Good news for everyone getting bored while stuck at home, Parasite is now streaming on Hulu!

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film hit Hulu on April 8. The Korean thriller broke records by becoming the first non-English language film to take home the Oscar for Best Picture. If you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, now is a perfect time. Seriously, what else do you have to do?

“Greed, class discrimination, and a mysterious interloper threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan” in the dark comedy/thriller, according to Hulu’s description. To make things even better, not only is Parasite available to stream, but three more of Joon-ho’s films are also available on Hulu.

Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000) follows a couple that takes extreme measures to deal with their neighbor’s barking dog, The Host (2006) is a horror film about a man who’s daughter is kidnapped by a monster, and Mother (2009) follows a woman on her quest to clear her son’s name of murder.

Parasite not only scored big at the Oscars, but also won the Cannes Film Festival’s prestigious Palme d’Or in 2019, as well as the SAG award for best performance by an ensemble cast in a film.

While many Oscar award-winning films are notorious for being boring, the consensus seems to be that the fast-paced twists and turns in Parasite subvert this by keeping the viewer invested the whole time.

And, if you’re worried about reading subtitles the whole film, you took the time to read an article all about how you should watch this movie, so you’ll be fine.